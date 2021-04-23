MHD: COVID-19 vaccinations surpass 25%; cases, positivity up

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, April 23 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria on a color-coded scale: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department reported worsening trends in both the seven-day rate and the percentage of positive tests.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The health department reported a "substantial transmission" rate of cases per 100,000 -- now 127.1 up from 110.5 -- the criterion remained in the RED designation.

MHD also reported a rise in positivity from 5.5% to 5.8% over the past week, considered "moderate transmission." The criterion remained in the YELLOW designation.

Advertisement

Adult vaccinations increased roughly 5% -- now 25.7% compared to 20.2% the previous week.

"We have seen a slight decline in vaccinations, as those who were eager to be first in line are completing their vaccination series," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said. "Now we are expanding our emphasis on going out into the community to reach the large percentage of residents who still want to receive the vaccine."

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.