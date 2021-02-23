Mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday, Feb. 23 that there will be four additional community-based COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Milwaukee isn’t on the list.

"There’s a number of different mechanisms for how we can provide community-based vaccinations and so we are in planning conversations," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary.

The city of Milwaukee said it’s working closely with the state to introduce mobile vaccination sites starting Friday, March 5.

"Vaccination rates for African Americans and Hispanics are unacceptably low," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

COVID-19 vaccine

Barrett is hoping the mobile sites will increase vaccinations among the Black and Hispanic communities in Milwaukee.

"We plan to have two mobile vaccination teams here late next week," Barrett said.

Milwaukee leaders said they will be working closely with the National Guard to help implement mobile vaccination sites across the city.

"The goal of our mobile sites is to address equity. To go into the community. To be in places where the underserved might not be able to get to the Wisconsin Center or there might be some hesitation," said Marlaina Jackson, Milwaukee's interim health commissioner.

Milwaukee River downtown

People who qualify for the vaccine will be able to pre-register or sign up on-site.

Something else you'll likely see in mid-March: help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We are working with officials with both Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to explore a FEMA site in Milwaukee," Willems Van Dijk said.

The DHS said while there are plans for FEMA to help administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the doses will have to come from the state allocation.

COVID-19 vaccination site at the Wisconsin Center

As for the mobile sites, Barrett said he hopes to add more sites as the weeks continue.

"The good news is we are starting to see some increases in the available vaccine supply," Barrett said.

FOX6 News learned Tuesday some of the sites will likely be offered at local churches. More information on the city's COVID-19 response is available at city.milwaukee.gov/Health.

