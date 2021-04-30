Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity rates improve: officials

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, April 30 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria on a color-coded scale: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department reported improving trends in both the seven-day rate and the percentage of positive tests.

The health department reported a "high transmission" rate of cases per 100,000 -- now 111.3 down from 127.1 -- the criterion remained in the RED designation.

MHD also reported a drop in positivity from 5.8% to 5.0% over the past week, considered "moderate transmission." The criterion remained in the YELLOW designation.

Adult vaccinations increased roughly 5% -- now 30.8% compared to 25.7% the previous week.

"While the positive trends this week are promising," Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said, "vaccinations remain our best course of action toward unmasking, larger gatherings, and a safe summer."

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.