Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity rates improve: officials

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, April 30 an update on the public health and safety order "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, in Phase 6, features three COVID-19 gating criteria on a color-coded scale: rate of cases per 100,000 over seven days; percentage test positivity over seven days; city adult vaccination rate.

Over the past week, the Milwaukee Health Department reported improving trends in both the seven-day rate and the percentage of positive tests.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The health department reported a "high transmission" rate of cases per 100,000 -- now 111.3 down from 127.1 -- the criterion remained in the RED designation.

MHD also reported a drop in positivity from 5.8% to 5.0% over the past week, considered "moderate transmission." The criterion remained in the YELLOW designation.

Adult vaccinations increased roughly 5% -- now 30.8% compared to 25.7% the previous week.

"While the positive trends this week are promising," Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said, "vaccinations remain our best course of action toward unmasking, larger gatherings, and a safe summer."

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Hand sanitizer wristband keeps safety front of mind

Marquette University senior Kristen Carter created a wristband during the coronavirus pandemic to help dispense hand sanitizer on the go.

Growing Milwaukee pension obligations loom; layoffs possible
slideshow

Growing Milwaukee pension obligations loom; layoffs possible

The City of Milwaukee is facing some serious decisions as a fiscal cliff looms with its employee pension obligations.

Wisconsin plea to help India as COVID cases there soar
slideshow

Wisconsin plea to help India as COVID cases there soar

As India's COVID-19 crisis worsens, local health leaders and community members are urging people in Wisconsin to help those halfway around the world.