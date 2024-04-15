Milwaukee CONNECT-1 Bus Rapid Transit gets new payment system

For the first time, commuters on Milwaukee's CONNECT-1 Bus Rapid Transit Line will have to pay for the service.

But they're also working on a fast way to do just that.

For people like Abbey Thompson, using bus rapid transit is part of her everyday commute.

The new payment validator

"I really like it, it speeds up the process quite a bit," said Thompson.

She uses the BRT system to get to Marquette University and around.

"Normally, when I don't take the bus, it takes me a 15-minute walk just to get down for food or anything, so it saves me like a ton of time," Thomspon added.

That is all about to change. As of Monday, April 15, the Milwaukee County Transit System has launched a new payment validator at each of the CONNECT-1 line's 32 stations.

It goes east and west along Wisconsin Ave.

What would normally take a person five to nine seconds just to board the bus will now take them a fraction of the time using the WisGo card and the new device.

Scan and go!

"The platform validator is the final installation of keeping Bus Rapid Transit rapid," said Jennifer Ortega.

It's a feature Ortega, with Bus Rapid Transit, says they are meant to help make the bus service a lot faster by paying before you board.

Just use your WisGo card

"We heard loud and clear from a lot of our riders that they would love rapid transit, so with Milwaukee County, why not be the first and highlight it and see how it goes with everybody?" said Ortega.

With the warmer temperatures approaching, it's a system that comes at a good time for many, like Thompson.

"It's really efficient for me to use it," added Thompson.

For more information on the program, click here.