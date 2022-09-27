Massive Milwaukee concrete pour; foundation for transit hub

Milwaukee is in the process of adding a massive building to city's skyline – this construction could affect your daily commute.

The new construction will reveal a new skyscraper – a building that will be known as The Couture. The center will feature plazas, parks, stores, and a restaurant in addition to serving as a transportation center.

Developer Rick Barrett feels the tower will bring a lot of publicity.

"Obviously first 40-story building to be built in downtown Milwaukee in 50 years; so tons of hype," Barrett said.

The concrete foundation will support a lakefront stop for both the streetcar and bus rapid transit.

"We’re pouring 600 yards of concrete. That will be a very thick concrete base that the heavy streetcars and buses, the electric buses on the county side," Barrett said.

Senior Project Manager Eric Sadler thinks the public will benefit from the multimodal transit hub.

This project will be a major milestone. However, labor shortages and supply chain have created a challenge.

"Between cement, fly ash, which are two things that impact our concrete that are in short supply right now, on top of any international products," Sadler said.

Soon a building reaching 44 stories high will be standing in downtown Milwaukee. The building developer hopes to have people moving in by fall 2023.