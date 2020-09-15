Milwaukee company to get national exposure on FOX Business

A local company is going to get some national attention in the next few weeks. Heinn Chapman will be featured on FOX Business channel's "Lou Dobbs Tonight."

The company started off in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1896. It has focused on binders that hold loose leaf paper. More recently, they have been successful with other printing all sorts of specialty packaging and other new products.

Over the company's 120 years, its operators have had to rethink how to survive -- and that includes during this latest COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have a saying here, we don't know what we can do until somebody asks. And then we get our talents together and figure it out. We come up with some really creative solutions," said Jeffrey Morgan, Heinn Chapman Vice President of Sales.

The crew with FOX Business was on site on Monday, Sept. 14. The story is set to air on Sept. 28.