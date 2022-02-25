Milwaukee community rallies for Ukraine

People in the community are coming together to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The rush hour traffic along I-43 found a way to serve a good purpose Friday morning.

"I’m quite encouraged that people care about our situation," said Marat Gazizullim, a Ukrainian immigrant.

Dozens of motorists honking in support of Ukraine and the immigrants who live here in Wisconsin.

"We’re out here to get that story out here so people understand what's going on with this dictatorship in Ukraine," said Joseph Spolowicz of St. Michaels Ukrainian Catholic Church.

That’s why Solomiya Kavyuk is standing out in the snow—also because she feels there’s not much else she can do.

"My grandparents spent the last night in a bomb shelter…I’ve never felt more helpless. I can’t stand and not do anything when my grandparents, my family, my loved ones, might not make it to tomorrow," she said.

Solomiya Kavyuk

Her family moved to Wisconsin when she was just six years old—a move she feels guilty of today.

"I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, I wouldn’t even wish it on Vladimir Putin. There is no feeling like knowing you’re safe in a country that is safe and that you’re going to bed okay and your family is not," said Kavyuk.

So she sings in unison with her community and leads chants proclaiming victory over Russia.

