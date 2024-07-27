article

A free event in Milwaukee's Amani neighborhood brought people together Saturday to promote community involvement and fellowship.

Faith Temple Cogic, near 25th and Center, hosted the event. It offered food, activities and health resources for those who attended.

"As a Black teenager – kids dying each day, teenagers dying each day – it's never knowing when is our last day? So why waste it on not doing anything, but instead bringing the community closer," said Sherrod Fowler, Milwaukee resident.

Police officers from District 5 were invited, not only to provide safety, but to allow the community to get to know their local law enforcement officers.

There was free lead testing in partnership with the nearby MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary, and resources for sexual and domestic assault victims as well.

Fowler hopes to hold the event each year moving forward.