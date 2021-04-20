Milwaukee community emotional over Chauvin guilty verdict

A jury found ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on April 20 guilty of all counts in connection to the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The verdict meant a lot to many people as it was watched live around the world -- including in Milwaukee.

At Gee's Clippers, a Milwaukee barbershop, there was joy and emotion on Tuesday afternoon. Adi Armour of Milwaukee was brought to tears.

"It’s a lot of emotion right now. I’m happy, I’m so happy. I just never thought I would see...it’s just hard, touching, it’s beautiful. I’m grateful for his family. I’m grateful for my people right now," Armour said. "Believe, stand up, fight even if you have to protest. You have let your voice be heard. Don’t’ take it don’t take it…be heard because it all counts."

People who spoke to FOX6 NEws aid there is still work that needs to be done in the country.

Advertisement

Milwaukee's Black community took to the airwaves to share their thoughts, too.

101.7 FM The Truth had calls rolling in from listeners who said this isn't over because there are other officers who were involved in Chauvin's case.

Another caller said it will now me more difficult to find impartial jurors when it comes to the other officers because the Chauvin trial was so heavily covered.

Host and community activist Tory Lowe said he thinks the video of Chauvin on Floyd's neck had a strong influence over the jury.

"I think that America saw exactly what happened. We saw an officer that had no compassion, no regard for life, and he got the right punishment today," Lowe said.

Another caller said he hopes the case will be a teachable moment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.