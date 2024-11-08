Milwaukee City Hall hazmat response; suspicious package found, 5th floor
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission confirmed for FOX6 News that a Milwaukee Fire Department hazmat team responded to an incident on the 5th floor of City Hall.
FOX6 News has learned a suspicious package was delivered to the offices of the Milwaukee Election Commission, and it immediately raised concerns.
The Milwaukee Fire Department was called – along with its hazardous materials response team.
Hazardous materials response at Milwaukee City Hall
The south side of the 5th floor has been evacuated – but the rest of City Hall remains open.
Milwaukee fire officials are conducting a variety of tests – to determine if there are any threats as a result of this package.
This is a developing story.