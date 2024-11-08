Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Milwaukee City Hall hazmat response; suspicious package found, 5th floor

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 8, 2024 10:22am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Election Commission confirmed that a Milwaukee Fire Department hazmat team responded to an incident on the 5th floor of City Hall.
    • FOX6 News has learned a suspicious package was delivered to the offices of the Milwaukee Election Commission.
    • City Hall remains open – although the affected area on the 5th floor remains closed.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Election Commission confirmed for FOX6 News that a Milwaukee Fire Department hazmat team responded to an incident on the 5th floor of City Hall. 

FOX6 News has learned a suspicious package was delivered to the offices of the Milwaukee Election Commission, and it immediately raised concerns. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called – along with its hazardous materials response team. 

Hazardous materials response at Milwaukee City Hall

The south side of the 5th floor has been evacuated – but the rest of City Hall remains open. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee fire officials are conducting a variety of tests – to determine if there are any threats as a result of this package. 

This is a developing story.

The Brief

  • The information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.