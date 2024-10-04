2024 Milwaukee Christmas tree search; DPW accepting nominations

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is extending its search for the perfect tree to serve as the 2024 City Christmas tree, the department announced on Friday.

The DPW is accepting nominations. City residents and property owners who are interested are asked to check their yards for a tree to donate to the Milwaukee tradition. Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The ideal tree should stand at least 30 feet tall, and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, the DPW said – meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color.

The DPW Forestry staff will cut the selected tree, place it on a flat-bed trailer with a crane, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will then get a police escort to its location downtown in Deer District.

Featured article

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2024 should contact the city of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489) by Friday, Oct. 11.

All tree candidates will be evaluated, and the best one will be selected. After being harvested, the tree will be decorated and lit in partnership with David Caruso, a Milwaukee entertaining and style expert, at a tree lighting ceremony in December. The donors of the winning tree will have a prominent role in the tree lighting ceremony, joining Mayor Cavalier Johnson.