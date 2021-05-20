Milwaukee church food giveaway offers ministry with a meal

As pandemic-related food programs begin to end, a Milwaukee church is helping people get something to eat.

When supper’s on, everyone’s welcome to get some food at El-Bethel Church of God In Christ near 55th and Good Hope.

"The invitation is out," said Pastor Steven Tipton. "Come and get something to eat!"

The meals come boxed up and ready to hand out.

"There’s produce, there’s meat, there’s dairy, so it’s all of the food groups," said Pastor Tipton. "Programs are drying up. Funding are drying up. This pandemic has taken a toll on so many families, so we want to be that gap to help for the children and for the families that may be working, may not be working, or may know someone that could use some help."

Pastor Tipton calls it "ministry in motion," helping people in his community get a good meal.

"Well, I was passing through and I saw it, and I said, 'Something has to be good going on over there,'" said Leboy Gee. "I got a box for myself, and I got a box I’ll probably share with somebody."

Passersby say the food provided welcome relief.

"It will be a blessing," said Gee. "There’s nothing like a good piece of meat, and there’s nothing like a good fruit. Always good to smile, and food will make you smile."

Pastor Tipton said they will be available to help as long as there are those in need.

"No child have to go without anything to eat," said Tipton. "No family have to go without anything to eat. We’re here for them."

If you’re in need of food, another giveaway is planned for Thursday, May 27. All you have to do is show up at church between the hours of 11 a.m. They'll load up your car and send you on your way.