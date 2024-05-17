Milwaukee church fire near Juneau and Cass, cause under investigation

A fire started at a vacant Milwaukee church on Friday, May 17.

It happened at the former Summerfield United Methodist Church near Juneau and Cass. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 5 p.m.

Officials at the scene told FOX6 the fire was in the church's living quarters and was quickly contained.

"We didn't find anybody inside, but it appears that it is a vacant structure," said MFD Battalion Chief Andrew Vossekuil. "We still do our searches and check and make sure that everyone is out."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.