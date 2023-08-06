Milwaukee church building fire, 23rd and Forest Home, no injuries

Milwaukee firefighters were called to a building housing a church and homes near 23rd and Forest Home on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters found fire coming from the second floor of the building. The fire also extended to another building attached to the first.

The church is on the first floor, and the second floor is residential.

It took about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Milwaukee fire, 23rd and Forest Home

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause of the fire is under investigation.