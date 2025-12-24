Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Eve services in Milwaukee keep families connected

December 24, 2025
Religion
At Milwaukee's Eastbrook Church, people came together to celebrate faith through connection on Christmas Eve.

The Brief

    • Milwaukee's Eastbrook Church holds four services on Christmas Eve.
    • Families said they wanted to celebrate faith through connection and Christ.
    • Eastbrook staff said the Christmas Eve service is one of their biggest of the year.

MILWAUKEE - It's a day of family and faith. That's what people at Milwaukee's Eastbrook Church said as they enjoyed one of four services offered on Christmas Eve.

What they're saying:

From music to prayer to scripture, it's a special night for those who attend. Families said they wanted to celebrate faith through connection and Christ. 

"It's just a time of joy and hope, and it's fun for us," said one churchgoer. "It's just a special moment." 

Eastbrook staff said the Christmas Eve service is one of their biggest of the year. They expect up to 2,500 people to attend across all four services.

The Source: FOX6 News interviewed people at Eastbrook Church. 

