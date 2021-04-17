Milwaukee Children’s Choir preps for season-ending fundraiser

Singing their way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Children's Choir is preparing to hold a big virtual performance to help lift spirits through this time -- featuring celebrity guests from "Sesame Street" to Broadway.

FOX6 News went behind the scenes Saturday, April 17, where some local singers are rising to the challenge of creative collaboration.

"It’s fun because you can do it in a new way. You can experience singing in a new way," said Luisa Ketchum.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop 10-year-old Luisa from lending her voice to the Milwaukee Children's choir during a season unlike any other.

"It kind of brings me joy and like, when I’m sad sometimes, I sing and it just makes me kind of take my mind off of things," Luisa said.

Instead of on stage where the choir usually performs, including with the Milwaukee Ballet for "The Nutcracker" every year for Christmas, the group is starting a series of virtual shows to raise money for the arts.

"In a normal year, we probably have somewhere between 35 and 45 different performances," said Bill Busch, Milwaukee Children's Choir executive director. "We weren’t sure what we’d be able to do."

Now, they are practicing for a grand finale performance on May 15 -- featuring artists from "Sesame Street" and Broadway's "Aladin" -- to wrap up a season they will never forget.

"There’s something unique and interesting and fun about the production aspect of putting a virtual choir together," Busch said.

"The kids and the families have adapted amazingly well."

The virtual event will raise money for the choir's Give2Sing fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise money for more children to have access to music. If you would like to donate, visit milwaukeechildrenschoir.org/give2sing.

