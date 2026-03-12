article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison. The 56-year-old man was convicted in a child sexual abuse material case. He was already a registered sex offender when the case was brought.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a child sexual abuse material case.

In court:

Daniel Anderson, 56, previously pleaded guilty to the receipt of child pornography with a prior qualifying conviction. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman sentenced Anderson to federal prison on March 11.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After his release from prison, Anderson will spend five years on supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender under both state and federal law.

The backstory:

Anderson was already a registered sex offender when the federal case was brought.

Milwaukee Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse

"Law enforcement has no higher priority than protecting our children. This predator has been committing crimes against children for nearly 25 years," interm U.S. Attorney Brad Schimel said in a statement. "The only way to stop him is to lock him up so he has no opportunity to have any contact in any way with any child. This conviction and sentence will finally end his predatory behavior."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Anderson paid a co-defendant to produce and send him child sexual abuse material of an 11-year-old child in both the Milwaukee and Memphis areas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Memphis Police Department investigated the case, which was brought as part of the nationwide initiative Project Safe Childhood.