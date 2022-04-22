Milwaukee child care access; $5M improvement effort underway

Parents continue to having trouble finding high-quality, affordable child care amid high costs, staffing shortages and closures. There is a new effort underway to change that.

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Medical College of Wisconsin and Royal Capital have come together for the Thriveon Collaboration.

"We are really trying to invest in expanding access to high-quality early childhood education centers," said Katherine Dunn. "Advance our commitment to racial equity and inclusion and to address where there are neighborhoods that have been dis-invested."

Part of the effort will invest at least $5 million in child care and early education providers. That includes expanding Malaika Early Learning Center into a renovated flagship center. It is not just what the building will entail, but the location that is vital.

"We know that we have families in our communities who need it more than others," said Executive Director Tamara Johnson.

Rendering of expanded Malaika Early Learning Center

Johnson said it will be the building block for intellect, health and wellbeing for those in the Harambee, Brewers Hill and Halyard Park neighborhoods of Milwaukee.

"It lays the foundation not only for academic success in their school career, but also in life – just life skills period," she said.

Child care providers say it is an effort that is long overdue.

"When I’ve seen in the past 25 years of my career is families having to choose between high-quality care and buying food or high-quality care and paying rent," said Johnson.

Malaika Early Learning Center

Organizers hope the math adds up to a long-term solution for families.

"It’s not just about one center, it’s about what we do for all in the community," Johnson said.

The new center will offer subsidized care and private pay options for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Other areas of that redeveloped building will have programs like workforce development and health and fitness providers.