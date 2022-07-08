Milwaukee police: Baby dead, 3 arrested in child abuse case

article

Milwaukee police investigating a child abuse incident arrested three people after a 9-month-old boy died Friday, July 8.

Police were called the area of 3rd and Greenfield on Wednesday, July 6, and the baby was taken to the hospital with injuries. The baby died of those injuries Friday around 7:20 p.m.

In connection to the alleged child abuse, police took a 24-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 21-year-old woman into custody.

The case is pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



