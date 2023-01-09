Milwaukee police chase, crash; driver injured

One person was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 8, following a police chase in Milwaukee.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. after Milwaukee police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a reckless vehicle near 19th and Mineral. The driver refused to stop and fled the area.

Officials said a supervisor terminated the chase, but officers located the vehicle crashed near the freeway off-ramp at the McKinley and Fond du Lac exit. The driver ran on foot but was arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.



