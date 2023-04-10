Milwaukee chase, crash near 15th and Walnut, 2 arrested
article
MILWAUKEE - Two people were arrested after a brief pursuit ended in a crash near 15th and Walnut in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, April 10.
Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said this began around 1 p.m. when a deputy spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with an investigation.
The pursuit lasted just seconds before the fleeing driver crashed into a parked car near 15th and Walnut.
Three people ran from the car. Two were quickly arrested, while the third remained at large Monday afternoon.
Sheriff's officials said an assault rifle and drugs, including fentanyl, were recovered from the vehicle.