Milwaukee Center for Independent: School nutrition program

Brian Kramp is with the Milwaukee Center for Independent highlighting their school nutrition program. MCFI is an affiliate of Centers for Independence and has provided community-based services for over 80 years.

MCFI offers wide variety of services for people of all ages. Those services include a one-of-a-kind medical day care for children with complex health conditions, a nationally recognized behavioral health program, job-coaching, and job placement program, and a food program that provides healthy meals to schools and early childhood programs. Focus on trauma-informed service delivery and driving the science of Hope.