Milwaukee carjacking, vehicle recovered after crash

article

Someone stole a vehicle and later crashed it in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:09 p.m., the suspect carjacked the vehicle near 35th and Capitol.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied after it was involved in a crash with two parked vehicles, which were also unoccupied, near 37th and Nash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips app.