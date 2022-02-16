Milwaukee car thefts, reckless driving addressed by community groups

Milwaukee community groups address rash of car thefts, reckless driving
Community groups in Milwaukee address the rash of car thefts committed by youth and the victims trying to protect their property.
MILWAUKEE - Community groups in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 16 addressed the rash of car thefts committed by youth and the victims trying to protect their property.
This is a developing story.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Milwaukee Night Market returns to downtown Milwaukee for four nights this summer on June 15, July 13, Aug. 17 and Sept. 21.
Our snow struggles continue this winter but finally, some decent precip works its way into the area Wednesday, Feb. 16
Greendale firefighter's home catches fire on duty
They rush toward emergencies every day, but on Monday, a Greendale firefighter learned the call to help at a house fire in Muskego was actually at his home.