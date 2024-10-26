Milwaukee vehicle vs bus crash, pedestrian struck; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Two people were injured in a crash in Milwaukee on Friday night, Oct. 25.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:51 p.m., a vehicle was traveling eastbound on St. Paul Avenue when the driver ran a red light.
A bus that was heading northbound on 26th Street struck the vehicle. That vehicle then struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, an unidentified person, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.