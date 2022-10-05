Milwaukee business robbery near 39th and Vienna, men sought

article

Milwaukee police are looking for two men who robbed a business near 39th and Vienna at gunpoint on Sept. 9.

The first is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 and 20, standing 5'9" to 5'10" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with white stripes and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

The second is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25, standing 5'10" to 5'11" tall, weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green/yellow dyed hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the men were able to get property from the store before running away.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.