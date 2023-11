article

A Milwaukee business near 60th and Villard was damaged in a fire on Monday morning, Nov. 13. The call came around 1 a.m.

FOX6 crews on scene saw a broken door and window as well as smoke damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

