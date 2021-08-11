Expand / Collapse search

92nd & Burleigh burglary, Milwaukee police seek 2

Suspects in 92nd and Burleigh business burglary

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating two suspects wanted for an Aug. 10 burglary.

Police said the suspects – pictured above – broke into a business near 92nd and Burleigh and took property around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

