Milwaukee burglary; police seek 2 men who broke into business

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men wanted for a burglary that occurred near Teutonia and Garfield on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Officials say they forced their way into a business and removed property.

One was described as a man between the ages of 18 and 20. He was last seen wearing dark baseball cap, a blue, white and red hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and red Nike tennis shoes.

The second can be heard in the video.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.