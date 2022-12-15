Milwaukee burglary near Howard and Clement; 2 sought

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 3 near Howard and Clement shortly before 5 p.m.

Police described one as a white male wearing sunglasses, a black knit hat, a black Raiders jacket, black pants with a logo on the left leg, black and white shoes and a black backpack.

The second was described as a white male wearing a black knit hat, a dark Nike jacket, black pants and tan boots.

Police said they gained entry to the closed establishment and stole property.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.