Milwaukee burglary near Howard and Clement; 2 sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two people wanted in a burglary that occurred on Dec. 3 near Howard and Clement shortly before 5 p.m.
Police described one as a white male wearing sunglasses, a black knit hat, a black Raiders jacket, black pants with a logo on the left leg, black and white shoes and a black backpack.
The second was described as a white male wearing a black knit hat, a dark Nike jacket, black pants and tan boots.
Police said they gained entry to the closed establishment and stole property.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7262 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.