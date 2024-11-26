Milwaukee building fire; Fond du Lac and Hickory, no injuries reported

article

The Brief Fire damaged a Milwaukee building on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, near Fond du Lac and Hickory Street. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.



A Milwaukee building was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, Nov. 26. Crews were dispatched to the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Hickory Street around 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire on the exterior of the building in the rear.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was not requested.

Milwaukee building fire; Fond du Lac and Hickory

No injuries to any firefighters or civilians were reported.

The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD. There is no damage estimate at this time.