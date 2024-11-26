Milwaukee building fire; Fond du Lac and Hickory, no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee building was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, Nov. 26. Crews were dispatched to the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Hickory Street around 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire on the exterior of the building in the rear.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The Red Cross was not requested.
No injuries to any firefighters or civilians were reported.
The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD. There is no damage estimate at this time.