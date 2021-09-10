Expand / Collapse search

Sheryl Crow at Summerfest, Bucks fandom on display

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks fan Sheryl Crow at Summerfest

Sheryl Crow performed at Summerfest on Thursday, her Milwaukee Bucks fandom on display.

MILWAUKEE - Musician Sheryl Crow was having some fun at Summerfest on Thursday, Sept. 9 – the nine-time Grammy Award winner took the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jersey.

Crow's Bucks fandom came to light during the team's championship run, making the trip to Fiserv Forum for a few games.

"You know I love me some Bucks," Crow said during her Summerfest performance. "I'm particularly partial to Khris Middleton. My son, who's 11, wants to grow up and be Giannis Antetokounmpo."

Crow opened for country star Chris Stapleton.

