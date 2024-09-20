Milwaukee Bucks national anthem auditions set for Oct. 1, 2024

article

Do you think you have the pipes to pull off the national anthem in front of a packed Fiserv Forum? The Milwaukee Bucks would like to hear from you.

The team is giving individuals and groups an opportunity to audition for their chance to perform The Star Spangled Banner at a Bucks home game during the 2024-25 season.

Auditions will be held during three sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the atrium of Fiserv Forum from 7-9 a.m., 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

No pre-registration is required, and auditions will take place in the order candidates arrive. The Canadian national anthem may be performed as well. Candidates will be contacted after auditions if they have been selected.

Bucks Entertainment staff will be available for interviews during each session.