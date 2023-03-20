Milwaukee Marathon: Bucks sponsor, traffic, parking changes planned

article

The Milwaukee Bucks are sponsoring the Milwaukee Marathon in 2023.

The event features a half-marathon and 5K on Sunday, March 26, and traffic and parking will be affected.

The Milwaukee Marathon begins at 6 a.m. outside the Fiserv Forum and will be done by 11:30 a.m.The half-marathon will wind its way through downtown and several aldermanic districts, including District 3.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All streets along the route will be closed to traffic and parking during the races for safety reasons. Residents, church leaders and restaurant and business owners with driveways on the route should be aware that access during the races will be limited.

There will be different hours of parking restrictions depending on where a street is on the marathon route. Some vehicles must be moved off the route to ensure the safety of all participants. All vehicles parked on the routes will be ticketed and relocated.

Milwaukee County Transit System riders should expect detours on bus routes directly affected by the races. For more information about the race – including a map of the route - please visit the Milwaukee Marathon website.

If your vehicle is towed, you can call 414-286-2700 for more information.

Organizers noted that while the full marathon can’t happen in 2023 due to time constraints, "we’re excited to work with the city of Milwaukee to hold the full marathon in 2024."