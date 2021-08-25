Milwaukee Bucks championship commemorative wine released

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Mano’s Wine to produce commemorative wine bottles celebrating the team’s 2021 NBA championship.

Mano’s created three custom wine bottles commemorating the Bucks’ first NBA title in 50 years, which are available at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market locations, other local grocers and online at manoswine.com.

The bottles can be purchased separately or as a set of three and are available in both cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mano’s to offer these beautiful, commemorative wine bottles that celebrate our NBA Championship," said Bucks Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer Matt Pazaras. "These are a fantastic item for Bucks fans to add to their championship collections and are a perfect way to celebrate our first title in 50 years."

For more information on Mano’s Wine, or to purchase a commemorative wine bottle celebrating the Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship, visit manoswine.com.