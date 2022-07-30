Milwaukee Brewfest, lakefront beer celebration at McKinley Park

Milwaukee Brewfest was held at McKinley Park on Saturday, July 30.

The lakefront fest wasn't just about drinking beer; there was also a stein-holding competition. It's a traditional Bavarian endurance test where contestants hold a one-liter stein of beer in one outstretched arm for as long as possible. The stein's weight about five pounds.

"Your arm has to be completely straight – elbow locked, arm straight out, perpendicular from the body," said Hans Weissgerber, operator of the Estabrook Beer Garden. "(You) can't be leaning back. Can't be leaning forward. Can't be spilling your beer."

Each contestant got a full stein of beer. The winner qualified for the next round to try to win their way to then official contest at Oktoberfest.