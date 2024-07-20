article

Brady Street Festival returned to Milwaukee's Lower East Side on Saturday, July 20.

There was food, drinks, shopping and more for blocks. The festival was initially planned for July 27, but was moved up due to other events that day.

"By moving the festival to July 20, we’re giving the community the opportunity to fully enjoy all that Brady Street Fest has to offer without any scheduling conflicts," Michael Sander, the Brady Street Business Improvement District executive director said in a news release.

The event also featured live music across four different stages and performances from the Brew City Belly Dancers and Brady Street Babes, among others.

"It's our first day off in over a week, so we just thought to come down here, the weather's nice, and let's eat some good food and have a good time," said Brittany Zimmerman.