Milwaukee Boys & Girls Clubs get $17M from MacKenzie Scott

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (BGCGM) on Thursday announced a gift of $17 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is part of a $281 million donation shared with 62 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country and the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

It is one of the largest individual donations in the organization's more than 130-year history. BGCGM said the gift will allow it to deliver its mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those in need, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

With more than forty locations in Milwaukee and the 300-acre Camp Whitcomb/Mason in Hartland, BGCGM is the largest Boys & Girls Club out of more than 4,700 locations across the country.

BGCGM provides kids and teens ages 4-18 a bridge between home, school and community – and connects these learning environments to inspire youth. Through the clubs, kids and teens have access to safe spaces, caring mentors, impactful programs, nutritious meals and key resources.

Statement from BGCGM President/CEO Kathy Thornton-Bias:

"This is a truly transformative donation for our organization and the teens and kids we serve. We are amazed, grateful, inspired, and humbled to receive this gift.

"In a time where Milwaukee’s kids are facing so many challenges, MacKenzie Scott’s donation will allow us to accelerate our work and meaningfully implement the strategies we have developed to address the needs of the teens and children we serve. This significant gift will allow all of us at BGCGM to amplify our impact across Milwaukee. We hope that being selected to receive this gift will inspire others to join and support our work and help our kids now when they need us the most."