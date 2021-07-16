Milwaukee boy, woman shot during 'ongoing argument'

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman were shot near Sherman and Villard Friday evening, July 16 around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting was the result of an "ongoing argument."

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

MPD is looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.