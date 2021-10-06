Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate child homicide, 1-year-old boy dead

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 1-year-old boy who died Monday, Oct. 4 after officers were called to a home the previous week.

The boy was found injured and unresponsive at a home near 67th and Lisbon before being taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the injuries were caused by child abuse, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Two people – a 32-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man – were taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

