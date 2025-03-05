Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 83rd and Glen

article

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public’s help to find critically missing 11-year-old Erick Johnson. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday near 83rd and Glen.

Johnson is described as 4-foot-8 and 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in an afro. He was last seen wearing a red-white-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe on the side.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

