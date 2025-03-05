Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 83rd and Glen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 5, 2025 1:01pm CST
Missing Persons
Erick Johnson

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 11-year-old Erick Johnson.
    • Johnson was last seen near 83rd and Glen on Wednesday morning, March 5.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public’s help to find critically missing 11-year-old Erick Johnson. He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday near 83rd and Glen.

Johnson is described as 4-foot-8 and 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair styled in an afro. He was last seen wearing a red-white-and-blue hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe on the side.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

