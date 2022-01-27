Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Boat Show features a 100% electric boat

FOX6 News Milwaukee

The future of boating? An all-electric boat is featured at the MIlwaukee Boat Show

Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Boat Show, where they're featuring an all-electric boat.

Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek of the Milwaukee Boat Show set to take place at the State Fair Park Expo Center this weekend.

If you’re looking for a new boat, now is the time to shop

Brian is at the Milwaukee Boat Show with one of the vendors that covers the entire state.

Milwaukee Boat Show: 300+ boats from over 70 manufacturers
Milwaukee Boat Show: 300+ boats from over 70 manufacturers

Brian has a look at an array of boat styles you can see and sit in at this year’s Milwaukee Boat Show.

