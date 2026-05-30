Milwaukee boat accident: Man killed, family seeks answers

The Brief A man was killed when a boat fell on him while working at a Milwaukee boat dealership and storage facility on Thursday. Investigators said 24-year-old Cody Stelzel was crushed and died at the scene. Stelzel's family is looking to find out exactly how the accident happened.



A man was killed when a boat fell on him while working at a Milwaukee marina this week. Now, his family is looking for answers as to exactly how the accident happened.

Boat accident

The backstory:

It happened at CenterPointe Marine, a boat dealership and storage facility, on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee police said the man was crushed when a boat tipped on top of him. He died at the scene.

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The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and family identified the man as 24-year-old Cody Stelzel of Menomonee Falls, who was working at the boat storage facility when the accident happened.

A U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson said the accident is under investigation.

Searching for answers

What they're saying:

Family said Stelzel worked at CenterPointe Marine for just over a year. He loved racing, music, fishing and hunting.

"He would walk into that room, with that smile, and light up that room," said Stelzel.

"He's my only son. I will never see him get married. I will never have a grandchild," said Keven Stelzel, Cody's father. "He was taken way too young, and we don't know why."

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"I thought it was a prank. I didn't want to believe that it was real," said Logan Reinke, Cody's younger brother.

Keven Stelzel said his son was in a boat that was on a forklift when something shifted and the boat fell on top of him. With little information on the specifics, the family said all they have are questions and confusion.

"Why would a forklift driver move a boat with somebody in a boat as it's moving, and why did this boat happen to fall?" said Angela Best, Cody's mother. "There is something that needs to be done so that this does not happen to another family."

Cody Stelzel (photo provided by family)

FOX6 News reached out to CenterPointe Marine. In a statement, the company said:

"Our hearts are heavy. We remember Cody as an important part of our team, an incredibly smart young man and a kind person. As we grieve, our prayers, thoughts and immediate focus is on supporting his family and all who knew and loved him."

What's next:

Stelzel's family said they were told it could take months before the investigation is complete. In the meantime, they said Cody was an organ donor. His funeral will be next weekend.