Milwaukee boat death; 24-year-old crushed near Water Street

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a boat-related death that happened Thursday. Police said a 24-year-old was crushed by a boat that tipped. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.



Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old who was crushed by a boat that tipped on Thursday afternoon, May 28.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened about 2:51 p.m. near CenterPointe Marine Milwaukee, a boat dealership and marina. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Police did not immediately release the person’s name or say what caused the boat to tip.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.