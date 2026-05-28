Milwaukee boat death; 24-year-old crushed near Water Street
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old who was crushed by a boat that tipped on Thursday afternoon, May 28.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened about 2:51 p.m. near CenterPointe Marine Milwaukee, a boat dealership and marina. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Police did not immediately release the person’s name or say what caused the boat to tip.
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided information and FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.