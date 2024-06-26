2024 MKE Black Theatre Festival schedule, productions announced

article

The 2024 MKE Black Theatre Festival will span three weeks in August, and the schedule is now available.

Black Arts MKE, a Black-led performing arts group that serves predominantly Black communities, produces the annual festival. This year's event expanded to include three full productions and will feature staged readings of "In The Blood."

The festival offers both free and ticketed events. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5; more information can be found on the Black Arts MKE website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From Aug. 7 through Aug. 25, the 2024 MKE Black Theatre Festival will take place at venues throughout the city – including Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Todd Wehr Theater and Studio 4A at Marcus Center, The Table, Youth & Family Night at Alice’s Garden, Insomniac Studios, and Radio MKE.

Full schedule

Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Alice’s Garden: Youth & Family Night directed by Ashley S. Jordan

Aug. 8-25 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall: "For Colored Girls" by Ntozake Shange, directed by Linetta Alexander

Aug. 8-25 at 7:30 p.m. at Todd Wehr Theater: "The Realness" A Break Beat Play by Idris Goodwin, directed by Denzel Taylor; special pre-performance event Meet the Playwright Idris Goodwin, 5 p.m.

Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Insomniac Studios: Audition Masterclass with Lori Woodall - Headshots for Emerging & Professional Actors, an Audition Workshop & Auditions for "In The Blood" by Suzan-Lori Parks

Aug. 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. at The Table: "Stories About The Old Days" by Bill Harris, directed by Nic Starr & Sheri Williams Pannell in collaboration with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble

Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Studio 4a Marcus Center: Auditions for "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes

Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at The Table: "In The Blood" by Suzan-Lori Parks directed by Lori Woodall (staged reading)

Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. at Radio MKE: Poetry Set with The Jasmine Sims

Black Arts MKE said it is committed to increasing the availability and quality of African American arts and culture.