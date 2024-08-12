Milwaukee bike lane dispute; parked cars cause dangerous detours

Bicyclists and drivers in Milwaukee are at odds over space that is supposed to be for two-wheeled traffic only. Some cyclists say too often, there is a parked car blocking their path – and it is causing dangerous detours.

New bike lanes just opened a few weeks ago on Van Buren from Kilbourn to Brady. When a FOX6 News crew was on Van Buren, we spotted vehicles driving in the bike lanes – which is not allowed. You also cannot park cars in those lanes.

Bicyclist Sam Mattson has shared the problems on his X account. It included calling out Milwaukee fire trucks, Milwaukee police and delivery trucks for blocking the bike lanes.

"Drivers are often times are just oblivious to the presence of bikes," Mattson said. "I just wanted to call out and have an evidence backlog of places where bikers have been put in danger by the actions of others."

Mattson has also criticized Metro, a car detailing business.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The owner of Metro spoke to FOX6 News and said the photos he was shown were taken out of context. For example, someone may look like they are parked in a spot, but they are actually pulling into his garage. The owner has not set up a sign that warns people to park legally – and not to block bike lanes.

"We don’t want to see anybody hurt, whether it’s the bike, the vehicles, whatever the case may be. 16 years and this is brand new to us. It’s been a couple of weeks. We’re working through it and I’m being proactive," said Mazen Muna, owner of Metro Car Wash and Detailing.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works told FOX6 News they issued warnings in July.

"Going back a few years, received a lot of complaints about speeding, reckless driving, really dangerous conditions for people walking, biking, driving as well," said Mike Amsden, DPW Multimodal Transporation Manager.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Now in August, they have issued a handful of tickets. Officials said if they receive a complaint or spot a car blocking the lanes, they will issue a ticket.

"Thank you to the vast majority of drivers who have been respecting the bike lanes and have been giving the right of way to bikes where they have it," Mattson said.

Milwaukee's fire chief posted on his X apologies for firefighters not on an emergency blocking the bike lanes. He expects immediate improvements.