Cranes pulled sailboats from the Milwaukee harbor for the season on "Big Boat Day."

Roughly 30 boats were pulled out on Friday and, after that, the docks will be taken out. This year's Big Boat Day was bittersweet.

"We don't always get this kind of glorious weather, it has snowed on us before – so it's a little harder to do when the weather is nice," said Teresa Coronado with the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center. "We know we are going to have a couple of good days still, but we also know it's going to turn at any time."

There is always next year to look forward to. The boats will be back in the water for the spring "Big Boat Day," which usually takes place in early May.