Milwaukee beloved goose statue gone; owner desperate to get it back

The Brief A Bay View woman is upset because her beloved goose statue, which was her mother's, is gone. Sue Blareck is selling her house, and when photos of her place were taken, the goose was moved and taken by someone who thought it was up for grabs. Blareck is pleading to get the goose back to remember her home. She wants to take it with her to her new home in Kentucky.



You could call it a wild goose chase. A woman who lives in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood is desperate to find her beloved yard decoration. Weeks before she is making a big move out of state, her goose statue is gone.

Saying goodbye to a place you live is never easy.

"It’s going to be a little hard," said Sue Blareck. "I’m trying to keep it together, but the more I pack, the more sentimental, the tears come."

Sue Blareck and daughter, Joanne

Especially when that place reminds you of someone who is gone.

"I’ve been taking care of her all this time (cries)," Blareck said.

Why the goose means so much

Seven years ago, Blareck moved in with her late mother, who passed away in 2022.

"I’m trying to keep things that remind me of her, this is one of the biggest things was her goose," Blareck said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News spoke with Blarock from her soon-to-be new home in Kentucky. A week ago, she put her Bay View place on the market and had photos taken. During that time, her mother's beloved goose statue ended up near the road. Someone else thought it was up for grabs.

"We know they didn’t take it maliciously," said Joanne Blareck, daughter.

The goose normally sits on a patch next to the porch – and has been part of this home for about 25 years.

"I’m like I have to do everything I can think of to help her find this goose," Joanne Blareck said.

Effort to get the goose back

Joanne posted about the missing goose on social media – explaining how meaningful it is to their family.

"I just want my goose back. I don’t care who took it. I just want it back. It means a lot," Sue Blareck said.

As Sue gets ready to move south, she wants her goose to migrate with her.

"Now I have to make new memories here, but I want to take as much of my mother with me," Sue Blareck said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you do have the goose, Blareck said you can just drop it back at her house – near 1st and Plainfield.