Bay View car break-ins, residents on alert: 'World we live in'

Residents of Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood are urging each other to stay alert after several car break-ins.

One couple's Ring doorbell camera captured thieves in action Wednesday morning. They said it could've been worse.

"I come out to my car to get in the car and go to work – I see the window smashed, glass everywhere all over the pavement," said Dave Schoeneman.

Schoeneman said he got up for work at around 3 a.m. just like any other day. Not only was the mess outside his car, when he checked his doorbell camera, he learned a group of thieves also broke into his wife's car.

"All the contents of the glovebox and the center console are all over the place," he said. "I feel, for lack of better word, a little bit violated."

Damage from Bay View car break-in

Schoeneman said he's not the only one in Bay View who has experienced a car break-in.

"People were saying on Facebook, a couple had their car stolen, and the other car broken into and rummaged through," he said.

While nothing valuable was taken, Schoeneman said it's more about the principle. He's urging neighbors with cars to be extra cautious.

"I am working 12 hours a day to make ends meet, and I still haven’t gotten the chance to clean it out what they messed up," he said. "I just wish there was consequences for the actions."

The city of Milwaukee said one way residents can avoid car break-ins is by double-checking that doors are locked before leaving their vehicles. Schoeneman and his wife said they plan to file a police report.

"That’s the world we live in now, I guess," he said.