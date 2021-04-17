Help Wanted: Bartolotta Restaurants holds Milwaukee job fair

The Bartolotta Restaurants are reopening and they want you to come work with them.

The restaurant group held a job fair Saturday, April 17 at the Italian Community Center where they looked to fill hundreds of positions.

"It’s a very exciting time for The Bartolotta Restaurants because not only are we reopening and rehiring, but we’re preparing to grow beyond," said owner Paul Bartolotta.

Bartolotta is excited to finally reopen all of his restaurants and welcome employees -- new and old -- back to work.

"We want them to feel welcome coming back. We want people who have worked for us to come back home and anyone who is looking for a new home, we are right here, we welcome you," Bartolotta said.

Like many businesses, The Bartolotta Restaurants had to lay off hundreds of employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with people going back out to eat and events picking back up, it is time to bring on some staff.

"People ask all the time, 'How many jobs?' We are always hiring as an organization, we are never fully staffed. We want the best of the best working in our restaurants," said Bartolotta.

The restaurant group has openings for all job positions -- including dishwashers, servers, managers and chefs -- zero experience required.

"What we look for is hospitality hearts, people with sparkle in their eyes, people with good hearts that want to do well by other people," said Bartlotta. "Everything else we can train."

The Italian Community Center made it easy for applicants to walk in for an interview on-site. Even previously laid-off employees, like Adam Mahsen, were excited to return back and continue pursuing a career with the company.

"I just love working with this company, the products are great, the food is great. It's just about an elevated experience for customers. Anything that I can do to make that happen makes my day," said Mahsen.

Another job fair is being held at the Italian Community Center on Wednesday, April 28 from 3-7 p.m. Additional information can be found at bartolottas.com/careers.

